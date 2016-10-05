Diyala police launches offensive to secure its borders with Salahuddin

(IraqiNews.com) Diyala – Diyala Police Command announced on Wednesday conducting a military operation, in order to secure the villages located on its borders with Salahuddin province.

Diyala Police Chief, Major General Jassim al-Saadi, said in a press statement, “Today, police forces conducted an operation on the areas located on the border line with Salahuddin Province, in order to chase the ISIS members in the area.”

“The operation covered the villages of al-Hawi, al-Darawich, al-Safid and al-Nay,” Saadi explained. “The operation was launched to secure the borders of Diyala with Salahuddin,” Saadi added.

The Islamic State group imposed its control over some areas of Diyala, after capturing the cities of Mosul and Tikrit in 10 June 2014. However, security forces and Shia militias managed to liberate these areas later.