(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Two large explosions, believed to be car bombs, took place in the car parking areas of al-Nakheel shopping mall on Falastin street, in eastern Baghdad, late on Friday, a police source informed.

Sharing more details with Iraqi News, he revealed, “The twin explosion left 12 dead and 25 wounded, as well as causing damage to several civilian vehicles.”

The attack comes as Iraqi Muslims are preparing for Eid al-Adha, and these areas are always busy with late night shoppers.