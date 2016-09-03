Dozens of ISIS militants killed in Khalidiya

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Anbar Operations Command informed that a number of ISIS militants were killed in Khalidiyah Island and a fuel tank was destroyed in al-Hamidiyah Island, to the north-west of Ramadi. The security forces further detonated a number of improvised explosive devices at Modern Village in western Ramadi.

The command, in a statement, said, “Security forces killed a number of ISIS fighters while conducting a search operation in Khalidiya Island.”

“The forces also destroyed a fuel tank used by ISIS in Hamidiyah Island, and also seized three IEDs and detonated 11 others at Modern Village,” the source further added.