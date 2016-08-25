Elweya Children Hospital fire in Baghdad thought to be due to electrical fault

Elweya Children Hospital fire in Baghdad thought to be due to electrical...

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – An electrical short circuit is suspected to have started a fire which burnt down parts of a hall of al-Elweya Children Hospital in central Baghdad today. This was informed by a source.

Speaking to Iraqi News the source said, “A fire, suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, burnt down parts of a hall of al-Elweya Children Hospital in central Baghdad today. Even though the fire caused severe material damage, however, no fatalities haven been reported so far.”

“Civil defense teams rushed to the area of incident and managed to douse the fire,” the source added.