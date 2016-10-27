Hand grenade attack on liquor store in central Baghdad leaves 5 casualties

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Iraqi media outlets reported on Thursday, that five persons were either killed or wounded in a bomb blast that targeted a liquor store in central Baghdad.

Al Sumaria News stated, “Today, unidentified gunmen attacked a liquor store near the national theater in Karada area, in central Baghdad, using a hand grenade, killing one person and wounding four others, as well as inflicting material damage to the shop.”

“Security forces rushed to the area of incident, and transferred the body to the forensic medicine department and the wounded to a nearby hospital,” Al Sumaria added.

Earlier this week, Iraqi Parliament voted to ban the sale, import and production of alcoholic beverages, while the supporters of the decree said that availability of alcohols contradicts Islam and is unconstitutional.

Iraq is witnessing a surge of violence since 2013, while the UN Assistance Mission to Iraq (UNAMI) announced that more than 2162 Iraqis were either killed or wounded in different areas of Iraq during September 2016.