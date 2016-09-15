Explosion in ISIS explosives factory near Anbar kills 9 militants

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – A well placed source in Anbar Operations Command declared that nine ISIS members were killed in the explosion of a booby-trapped vehicle while they were trying to equip it with explosives. The incident took place west of Anbar.

Sharing more details the source revealed, “A booby-trapped vehicle exploded, this morning, while ISIS members were trying to equip it with explosives inside an explosives factory in Rawa district, destroying the factory completely and killing nine ISIS members.”

“ISIS prevented the civilians from approaching the destroyed factory for concealing the losses,” the source added.