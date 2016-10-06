Explosion near Baghdad kills, wounds 10 volunteer soldiers

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Al Mada Press reported on Thursday that ten members of al-Hashd al-Shaabi were either killed or wounded in the explosion of an improvised explosive device that targeted their patrol, north of Baghdad.

The Iraqi media outlet stated, “This morning, an improvised explosive device exploded targeting a patrol of al-Hashd al-Shaabi while passing in al-Moshahda vicinity in Tarmiyah area, north of Baghdad.”

“The explosion killed three volunteer soldiers and wounded seven others, as well as causing damage to the vehicle,” Al Mada added.

“Security forces rushed to the area of incident, and evacuated the wounded to a nearby hospital and the bodies to the forensic medicine department,” Al Mada explained.

Iraq is witnessing a surge of violence since 2013, while the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) announced that more than 2162 Iraqis were either killed or wounded in different areas of the country in September 2016, and added that the capital Baghdad was the most affected area.