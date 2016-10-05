Explosion near Baghdad kills, wounds 5 volunteer soldiers

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Al Mada Press reported on Wednesday, that five members of al-Hashd al-Shaabi were either killed or wounded in the explosion of an improvised explosive device, in western Baghdad.

“An improvised explosive device exploded, this morning, targeting a patrol of al-Hashd al-Shaabi while passing in Abu Gharib district, in western Baghdad,” Al Mada said.

“The explosion resulted in the killing of one volunteer soldier and wounding of four others,” Al Mada added. “Security force rushed to the area, and transferred the wounded to a nearby hospital and the body to the forensic medicine department,” Al Mada continued.