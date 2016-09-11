Explosion in southern Baghdad, 7 casualties

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A source in the Ministry of Interior revealed that seven persons have been either killed or wounded in a bomb blast in southern Baghdad.

Sharing further details with Iraqi News, the source informed, “An improvised explosive device exploded, at noon today, near a sheep market in Madain district in southern Baghdad, killing two persons and wounding five others.”

“Security forces rushed to the area and evacuated the wounded to a nearby hospital and the bodies to the forensic medicine department, and cordoned off the area and barred approaching it,” the source added.