Explosive belt kills 2 ISIS leaders near Kirkuk

(IraqiNews.com) Kirkuk – Al Mada Press reported on Thursday that two ISIS senior leaders were killed in the explosion of an explosive belt, west of Kirkuk.

The Iraqi media outlet stated, “An explosive belt exploded, at late hour yesterday, in central Hawija, while the military commander of ISIS, Abu Abdullah al-Kanadi and the Jihadists official Abu Mohamed al-Telafari, were trying to prepare it, killing both of them on the spot.”

“The belt explosion caused material damages to the nearby houses,” Al Mada added.

The ISIS members imposed their control on the areas of Kirkuk Province, including Hawija, Abbasi, Riyad, Zab and al-Basheer, after capturing the city of Mosul, the center of Nineveh Province.