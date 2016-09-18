Federal Police forces destroy ISIS armed vehicle in Makhoul Mountains

Federal Police forces destroy ISIS armed vehicle in Makhoul Mountains

By Amir Abdallah -
SHARE
Federal police chief, Raed Shakir Jawdat
Federal police chief, Raed Shakir Jawdat

(IraqiNews.com) Salahuddin – The Federal Police forces managed on Saturday to destruct a vehicle and kill a number of ISIS fighters in Makhoul Mountains in northern Salahuddin.

Federal Police Captain, Raed Shaker Jawdat, said in a statement, “The Federal Police’s 13th brigade targeted vehicles mounted with heavy weapons belonging to ISIS in Makhoul Mountains, destroying a vehicle and killing its occupants.”

It is worth to be mentioned that Makhoul Mountains has a strategic importance because of its location that overlooks several areas, in addition to being one of ISIS strongholds before its liberation few months ago.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY