Federal Police forces destroy ISIS armed vehicle in Makhoul Mountains

(IraqiNews.com) Salahuddin – The Federal Police forces managed on Saturday to destruct a vehicle and kill a number of ISIS fighters in Makhoul Mountains in northern Salahuddin.

Federal Police Captain, Raed Shaker Jawdat, said in a statement, “The Federal Police’s 13th brigade targeted vehicles mounted with heavy weapons belonging to ISIS in Makhoul Mountains, destroying a vehicle and killing its occupants.”

It is worth to be mentioned that Makhoul Mountains has a strategic importance because of its location that overlooks several areas, in addition to being one of ISIS strongholds before its liberation few months ago.