Federal Police forces liberate 2 villages north of Shura

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Federal Police Command announced on Thursday, that its forces liberated two villages north of Shura area, and south of Mosul, from the ISIS control.

Federal Police Chief, Raed Shaker Jawdat, said in a press statement, “This morning, Federal Police troops managed to liberate the villages of Wadi Qassab and Hamza, north of Shura area from the ISIS grip.”

“The Federal Police forces continue advancing toward al-Shura area in order to fully liberate it,” Jawdat added.

Earlier this month, General Commander of Iraqi Armed forces and Prime Minister, Haider al-Abadi, announced launching the battle to liberate Mosul from the ISIS grip, and pointed out that only Iraqi forces will participate in the battle.