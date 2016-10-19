Federal Police forces liberate 352 km² of areas south of Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Federal Police Chief, Captain Raed Shaker Jawdat announced that his forces liberated 352 square kilometers of the areas south of Mosul since the beginning of the battle to liberate the city from the ISIS control.

Jawdat said in a press statement, “Forces from the Federal Police were able to liberate 352 square kilometers of the areas south of Mosul since the start of the battle to liberate the city.”

Meanwhile, Nineveh Operations’ Officer, Tahsin Abd said that the Iraqi forces liberated al-Shura district and the villages of al-Bojwana and Albu Nayef, as well as the areas of Mishraq factory and Tel al- Saman.

Abd added, “Security forces also killed the ISIS Military Official, Abdul Daoud Fahd and other leaders in al-Hud area, north of Qayyarah, in addition to destroying seven booby-trapped vehicles belong to the ISIS.”

Abd also pointed out that the Iraqi forces rescued more than 100 families south of Mosul, while received a number of families who fled from the village of al-Bayda.