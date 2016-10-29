Federal Police raises Iraqi flag over city hall and police station of Shura area

Federal Police raises Iraqi flag over city hall and police station of...

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Federal Police Command announced on Saturday liberating the city hall and police station of Shura area, south of Mosul, from the ISIS control, and raised Iraqi flag of the buildings.

The Command said in a statement, “Troops of Federal Police managed, at noon today, to liberate the police station and city hall of al-Shura area, south of Mosul, from the ISIS control, as well as raising Iraqi flag over the buildings.”

Earlier this month, General Commander of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced launching the battle to liberate Mosul from the ISIS control, backed by the international coalition forces.

The ISIS took over the city of Mosul in 10 June 2014, before extending its terrorist activities to other areas of the country, and committing brutal crimes and genocides against humanity.