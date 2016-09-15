Finland to send 50 additional advisers to train Peshmerga forces

(IraqiNews.com) Erbil – Kurdish Peshmerga officials said on Wednesday that Finland’s Ministry of Defense has decided to deploy 50 additional advisers to the Kurdistan Region for training and assist forces in the war against the ISIS.

Kurdish military commander Sirwan Barzani said that the additional Finnish troops will be deployed “in the near future,” without giving a detailed time frame.

“We have also asked our Finnish partners for logistical assistance and to receive our wounded Peshmerga soldiers,” Barzani said.

“We asked Finland’s Defense Ministry to help us with military hospitals near the war zones or send us medical teams which our troops desperately need,” said Peshmerga General Hazhar Baziani, who also accompanied the Kurdish delegation.