Forces in Iraq and Syria discovers 72 mass graves in areas freed from ISIS

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – In a survey conducted by the Associated Press Agency it was revealed that there are about 72 mass graves in Iraq and Syria, which contain the remains of nearly 15000 victims, who were killed by ISIS. The survey further suggested the presence of other graves in Mosul and Raqqa.

“There are about 72 mass graves in Iraq and Syria, which contains the remains of nearly 15000 victims who were killed by ISIS in the two nations,” the survey report said.

According to survey report, smallest grave contained the remains of three bodies, and the largest one is believed to contain the remains of thousand victims.

“The high number of bodies and the graves is a clear evidence of the genocides carried out by ISIS against the ethnic groups in Syria and thousands of Yezidi people in Iraq,” the report further stated.

The report further revealed that one of the 17 graves discovered in Syria holds the bodies of hundreds of members of a single tribe close to completely exterminated when ISIS violently took over their region.

The Sinjar Mountain in Iraq is the location of another horrifying discovery. Roughly 70 people of the Yezidi tribe tried to flee their Sinjar homes before ISIS invaded in August 2014.

Officials do not even guess the number of dead inside at least 16 of the Iraqi graves, mostly in territory too dangerous to excavate. The estimates are based on the memories of traumatized survivors.

“This is a drop in the ocean of mass graves expected to be discovered in the future in Syria,” added the survey report.

According to the survey, other mass graves are expected to be discovered in the Iraqi city of Mosul and Syrian city of Raqqa if the Iraqi forces backed by the international coalition succeeded in forcing an ISIS retreat.