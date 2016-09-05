Former Tajikistan police chief appointed ISIS minister of war

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Former commander of Tajikistan police special units Col. Gulmurod Khalimov- known as the Tajik- has been appointed as the new ISIS ‘Minister of War’.

An Iraqi security source said, “The Tajik has been appointed as the successor to the dead terrorist Tarhan Batirashvili who also known as Abu Omar al-Chechani”.

“The Tajik Golmurud Khalimov was elected as the first military commander in ISIS. The organization did not announce it officially because it fears that once mentioned, there might be a series of air strikes against them,” further added the source seeking anonymity.

According to the source, most of ISIS leaders are stationed in Syria, and the rest of them are in Nineveh in Iraq.