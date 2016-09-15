Four ISIS leaders killed by armed attack in central Qaim

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – A source in Jazeera Operations Command in Anbar province informed that armed men killed four ISIS leaders in central Qaim.

Sharing more details with Iraqi News, the source revealed, “Unidentified gunmen attacked an ISIS gathering at al-Moalmeen neighborhood in central Qaim, using light and medium weapons.”

“In the attack, four ISIS leaders, including the official of Diwan al-Hisba in Qaim Abu Ibrahim al-Mohajer was killed. The gunmen also set fire to a vehicle of ISIS and seized weapons and communication devices, before fleeing to an unknown destination,” the source added.

The source also revealed that the ISIS militants prevented the residents of Qaim from approaching the area of incident, and also raided and searched the houses and nearby buildings to search for the gunmen.