France strengthens military aid to Iraq to regain control over Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – France announced deploying artillery forces in Iraq and preparing an aircraft carrier to promote the foreign military aid to the Iraqi army campaign in order to restore Mosul, the last stronghold of ISIS.

French Defense Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said to military officials in Paris, “We decided to strengthen our support to Iraqi forces, this autumn, in order to regain control over Mosul.”

Le Drian added, “The aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle will leave to the Middle East soon.”

The French defense officials refused to give further details on the nature of the artillery.