Gunmen burn ISIS publishing house in Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – A group of unidentified armed men attacked an ISIS publishing in Mosul and killed the guards before setting it to fire.

According to the Iraqi media, a large amount of publications that were promoting SIS ideology, were destroyed, and an unidentified number ISIS guards killed in the blaze.

There are frequent attacks against ISIS by residents of Mosul who are wishing for the end of the terrorist group in their hometown, while the Iraqi army backed by the US-led coalition are now preparing for an ultimate assault to oust ISIS out of Mosul.

Kurdish Peshmerga forces are expected to play a key role in the operation that is expected to take place before the end of 2016.