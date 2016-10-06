Gunmen kill 4 ISIS members, raise Iraqi flag in Qaim

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Iraqi media outlets reported on Thursday that four ISIS members were killed in an armed attack launched by unidentified men in central Qaim, west of Anbar, and added that the gunmen brought down the group’s flag and raised the Iraqi flag on the area.

Al Mada Press stated, “Unidentified gunmen attacked, at noon today, a gathering of ISIS members in central Qaim district, using light weapons, killing four members of the ISIS group.”

“The gunmen managed to seize the weapons and communications devices of the ISIS members, as well as bringing down the group’s flag and raising Iraqi flag instead of it,” Al Mada added.

“The ISIS group prevented its member from approaching civilian gatherings, markets and residential areas, after being an easy target for the unidentified armed groups,” Al Mada explained.

The security forces liberated the majority of cities of Anbar, including Ramadi, Fallujah, Rutba and Heet from the ISIS grip.