Gunmen steal 250 mln dinars from currency exchange office owner near Baghdad

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A source in the Iraqi police informed on Thursday that an armed group stole 250 million dinars from a currency exchange office’s owner in northern Baghdad.

Sharing more details, the source revealed, “Today, unidentified gunmen stole 250 million dinars from the owner of a currency exchange office while he was passing in al-Binouk area, in northern Baghdad.”

“Security forces cordoned off the area and opened an investigation into the incident,” the source added.

It is worth to mention that the capital, Baghdad, is witnessing occasional kidnapping and robbery operations by unidentified gangs.