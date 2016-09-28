Gunmen steal salaries of elementary school’s employees near Baghdad

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Iraqi media outlets stated on Tuesday that a group of gunmen robbed the salaries of the workers and employees of an elementary school, north of Baghdad.

AlSumaria.tv stated, “Armed men driving a SUV stole salaries of the employees of an elementary school in al-Talibiya area, north of Baghdad.”

“The armed men surrounded the holders of salaries, which are estimated by 21 million Iraqi dinars, near al-Safa pool in al-Bonouk district, north of Baghdad,” Sumaria explained.

“Security forces cordoned off the area, and opened an investigation into the causes and circumstances of the incident,” Sumaria added.