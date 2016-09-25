Hacker linked to ISIS sentenced for 20 years

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad- A source in the Ministry of Interior, Iraq, informed Iraqi News on Sunday that a hacker linked with ISIS has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for he stole ‘personally identifiable information’ (PII) of thousands of US military and government personnel.

Sharing details with Iraqi News, the source seeking anonymity said, “22-year-old Ardit Ferizi, a resident of Kosovo, was sentenced to 20-years in prison for providing support to ISIS and accessing a protected computer without authorization. He obtained information and supported transferred to the ISIS.”

“Ferizi first began supporting ISIS in April 2015, when he provided support to the outfit by administrating a website called Penvid.com, which hosted ISIS propaganda videos. During this time Ferizi received numerous messages on Twitter criticizing ISIS, to which he frequently responded defending the outfit. In one instance, when faced with criticism about the now-executed beheader Jihadi John, he tweeted that the group ‘never killed someone without reason’,” the source further added.

It may be mentioned here that somewhere around June 13, 2015, Ferizi admitted to have gained administrator-level access to the server of a US-based firm, which contained databases with personal information of thousands of the company’s clients, including US military and government personnel,” the source added.

“He subsequently culled the PII belonging to US military members and other government personnel, which totaled approximately 1,300 individuals. That same day, on June 13, 2015, Ferizi admitted that he provided the PII belonging to the 1,300 US military members and government personnel to Junaid Hussain, aka Abu Hussain al-Britani, a now-deceased member of ISIS,” further added the source.