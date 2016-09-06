Health Directorate: Karada bombing casualties rise to 49

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Baghdad-Rusafa Health Directorate confirmed that the casualties of the bombing that hit Karada area yesterday have increased to 49 persons.

The Director of Baghdad-Rusafa Health Directorate Dr. Abdel Ghany Saadon said, “The hospitals of Sheikh Zayed, Ibn al-Nafees and al-Jumla have received 10 dead and 39 wounded from the explosion that hit Karada area in central Baghdad.”

“The specialized paramedics and doctors managed to treat all the wounded. A plan was prepared to to establish a central hospital to receive the victims of terrorist bombings,” Saadon added.