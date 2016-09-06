Health Directorate: Karada bombing casualties rise to 49

Health Directorate: Karada bombing casualties rise to 49

By Loaa Adel -
SHARE
The aftermath of the bombing that hit Karada in central Baghdad in July 3.
The aftermath of the bombing that hit Karada in central Baghdad in July 3.

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Baghdad-Rusafa Health Directorate confirmed that the casualties of the bombing that hit Karada area yesterday have increased to 49 persons.

The Director of Baghdad-Rusafa Health Directorate Dr. Abdel Ghany Saadon said, “The hospitals of Sheikh Zayed, Ibn al-Nafees and al-Jumla have received 10 dead and 39 wounded from the explosion that hit Karada area in central Baghdad.”

“The specialized paramedics and doctors managed to treat all the wounded. A plan was prepared to to establish a central hospital to receive the victims of terrorist bombings,” Saadon added.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY