Human Rights Commission: ISIS executes 100 civilians in Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Chairman of the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee, Abd al-Rahim al-Shammari, announced on Saturday, that the Islamic State group executed 100 civilians in the city of Mosul, for collaborating with the security forces, while called Prime Minister and the international coalition to speed up liberating the ISIS-held areas to limit its crimes against civilians.

Shammari said in a press statement, “ISIS terrorist gangs are committing brutal crimes against civilians in the province of Nineveh,” noting that, “The ISIS gangs have executed 100 civilians in the city of Mosul, after kidnapping them from different areas, on charges of spying and collaborating with the security forces.”

“The ISIS formed special detachments in the different neighborhoods and alleys, in order to terrorize the citizens and limit their movement within the city,” Shammari added.

Shammari also called Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Haider al-Abadi and the international coalition forces to speed up liberating ISIS-held areas, to curb the terrorist acts committed against the unarmed civilians.

Security forces from the Iraqi army, al-Hashed al-Watani and Kurdish Peshmerga continue their progress in the liberation battles of Nineveh province from the ISIS control, backed by the Iraqi and international coalition air forces.