IED blast damages coffee shop in Baghdad

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A well placed source in the Ministry of Interior, Iraq, informed Iraqi News on Tuesday that a roadside coffee shop in Baghdad was severely damaged when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near it during mid-afternoon.

“The explosion damaged the shop severely, even though initial reports suggests that there was no human loss in the explosion,” the source informed seeking anonymity.

Security forces rushed to the explosion area and took stock of the situation there. They furthered blocked the area for anyone’s approach.

“A manhunt to nab the perpetrators of the blast has been launched, however, no one has been arrested so far,” the source further said.