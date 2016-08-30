IED explosion kills 2 IDPs near Sharqat

(IraqiNews.com) Salahuddin – A well placed source in Salahuddin police revealed that IED explosion in western Sharqat killed two IDPs and injured four others.

Sharing details the source said, “An improvised explosive device, which was targeted on vehicles carrying a number of internally displaced persons, exploded today evening killing two IDPs and injuring four others. The IDPs were travelling from al-Baj hills to Baiji district.”

“Security forces rushed to the area and transferred the wounded to a nearby hospital and the bodies of the deceased were sent to the forensic department,” the source added.