IED explosion kills, wounds 3 policemen near Fallujah

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Anbar Police Command announced on Sunday that three policemen were either killed or wounded in an explosion while trying to dismantle an improvised explosive device, in western Fallujah.

The Command said in a press statement, “This morning, an improvised explosive device exploded in a main road in al-Nassaf area in western Fallujah, while bomb squad forces were trying to dismantle it, killing one policeman and wounded two others severely.”

“Security forces rushed to the area of incident, and transferred the wounded to a nearby hospital and the body to the forensic medicine department,” the statement explained. “Strict procedures were imposed in the area in anticipation of the presence of other bombs,” the statement added.