Interior minister of Kurdistan Region: Security forces are 5 km away from Mosul

Interior minister of Kurdistan Region: Security forces are 5 km away from...

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Interior Minister of Kurdistan region Karim Sinjari announced on Sunday, that the Iraqi forces are five kilometers away from the city of Mosul, while pointed out that there are signs of an uprising against the Islamic State in the city.

Sinjari said in a press statement, “The number of ISIS militants are estimated between four thousand and eight thousand in the city of Mosul, and they will show fierce resistance due to the symbolic importance of the city.”

Commander of the Armed Forced, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced in 17 October 2016, launching the battle to liberate the city of Mosul from the ISIS control, while the ISIS is trying to tighten its grip on the city.