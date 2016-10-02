International coalition air strike kills ISIS military chief in south Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – What so-called ISIS military chief in the southern part of Mosul was killed Sunday in an air strike launched by the international coalition led the Unites States.

Shafaq News reported that a fighter jet targeted a BMW vehicle ridden by Mohamed Ali Mohamed nicknamed Henadi Abu Shawarib and three others in al-Houd village near al-Qayyarah.

The news website added that the air strike completely damaged the vehicle and killed all four passengers including Abu Shawarib who serves as ISIS military chief in south Mosul.

Abu Shawarib committed several crimes and violations towards innocent civilians. He was responsible for shedding the blood of Iraqi security personnel, blowing up houses of Iraqi policemen and other crimes.

The international coalition continue to target ISIS leaders and prominent members as part of a plan aiming to destroy the capabilities of the terrorist group in order to facilitate the mission of Iraqi armed forces and Peshmerga forces to liberate areas controlled by ISIS.