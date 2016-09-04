Iraqi Air Force disperse warning leaflets in Sharqat

(IraqiNews.com) Sharqat – Iraqi Air Force this evening dispersed warning leaflets along with Iraqi flags in various locations at Sharqat.

A military source said, “The leaflets carry along a warning call to the citizens, issued by the Joint Security Forces. Through the leaflets, the forces have urged the citizens to vacate the city immediately and run for their lives. The leaflets further carried a message urging the citizens to protect themselves from ISIS for they might be used as human shields by the terror outfit.”

It may be mentioned here that the the leaflets also urged the citizens to comply with the instructions issued and carry their personal identities while going towards the liberated areas.