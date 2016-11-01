Iraqi army free 2 villages in eastern Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – The army’s 9th brigade announced on Tuesday liberating two villages, in eastern Mosul, from the control of the Islamic State, while emphasized that its forces continue advancing toward al-Hayy al-Arabi area, in the center of the city.

Deputy-Commander of the army’s 9th brigade, Brigadier General Nouman Khalifa, said in a statement, “Troops of the 35th and 36th regiments of the army’s 9th brigade managed, at noon today, to liberate the villages of Khowaytela and Shahrazad in Bartella area, in eastern Mosul, from the ISIS control.”

“Security forces are advancing toward al-Hayy al-Arabi area in central Mosul,” Khalifa added.

Yesterday, media officials with the Ministry of Defense announced, that the joint security forces are advancing toward the east coast of the city of Mosul from three axes.

