Iraqi army shoot down ISIS drone near Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Nineveh Operations Command announced on Monday, that the security forces shot down a drone belongs to ISIS, south of the city of Mosul.

In a press statement, the Command said, “Security forces from the army’s 15th brigade managed, this morning, to shoot down a drone belongs to the Islamic State group in al-Raka village in Qayyarah area, south of Mosul.”

“ISIS was using the drone to monitor the front lines of Iraqi army,” the statement added.

The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria group took over the city of Mosul in 10 June 2013, before extending its terrorist activity to other areas in Iraq. The terror group also committed many violations, genocides and crimes against humanity in Iraq and Syria.