Iraqi forces bring down ISIS drone near Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi security forces shot down a drone belonging to the Islamic State extremist group, east of Mosul, Al Sumaria News reported on Wednesday.

Al Sumaria News stated, “Anti-aircraft weapons of Iraqi army and Anti-Terrorism forces managed, today, to shoot down a drone belonging to the Islamic State group in Kokjli neighborhood, east of the city of Mosul.”

“The drone was carrying large quantity of explosives, and was used by the ISIS when losing battles,” Al Sumaria News added.

Earlier today, Federal Police Chief, Raed Shaker Jawdat, announced, that his forces liberated 12 villages on the outskirts of Hamam al-Alil.

