Iraqi forces burn land planted with opium poppies belongs to ISIS

(IraqiNews.com) Salahuddin – Iraqi security forces burned on Wednesday a 16 thousand square meters land area planted with opium poppies belong to ISIS gangs near Sharqat district in Salahuddin province.

Iraqi media outlets explained that ISIS relied on the cultivation of opium poppies to finance part of its operations.

The terrorist group extracts heroin from this plant in the laboratories of Mosul University which is under the group’s grip since the middle of 2014.

Iraqi news websites revealed that most of those who supervise the cultivation of this plant hold Afghani nationalities.

ISIS seeks to fund its war in Iraq and Syria from different sources, without considering the religious principles it uses as slogans to attract poor, simple or uneducated people to the organization.

The opium poppy plant is used to extract different kinds of drugs including opium, heroin and morphine.

The plant that appears in different colors such as white, yellow, orange, red or pink grows cold regions where summer is short and blooms for a few days.

Afghanistan is famous for the cultivation of opium poppies. Around 90 percent of opium production in the world market is originated in Afghanistan. This is reflected in an export value worth four billion US dollars.