Iraqi forces completely liberate Haditha island from ISIS

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – A senior military source in the leadership of the seventh division of Anbar announced on Wednesday, that the army troops and tribal fighters liberated the entire Haditha island from ISIS control.

Sharing details the source said, “The army troops from the seventh division and tribal fighters liberated Haditha island, east of Haditha.”

“Haditha island includes Alkseriaat, Khalidiya and Alamierih villages. The army troops and tribal fighters headed towards al-Baghdadi island for liberating release it from ISIS grip, after the liberation of Haditha island,” further added the source seeking anonymity.