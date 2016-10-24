Iraqi forces liberate 2 villages south of Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Media officials with the Ministry of Defense announced on Monday liberating the villages of al-Khanfsan and Dor al-Taqa al-Harariyah, south of Mosul.

The officials said in a press statement, “Forces from the army’s 15 brigade and Federal Police managed, at noon today, to liberate the villages of al-Khanfsan and Dor al-Taqa al-Harariyah in the southern axis of Mosul, and raised the Iraqi flag over the buildings.”

“The security forces continue advancing toward Munira village in order to liberate it,” the officials added.

Last week, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced launching the battles to liberate the city of Mosul from the ISIS grip, and emphasized that Iraqi army and Federal Police will lead the operations.