Iraqi forces liberate 4 villages southwest of Nineveh

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Media officials with the Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday liberating four villages southwest of the province of Nineveh, and pointed out that the security force are coordinating with the western axis’ forces to secure the area.

The officials said in a press statement, “Today, forces from the army’s 9th brigade and Nineveh Liberation Operations managed to liberate the villages of Hamidiya, al-Shorouq, al-Makhlat and al-Jayaf in the southwest axis of Nineveh,” noting that, “The forces also raised the Iraqi flag over the buildings in these villages.”

“The security forces [in the southwest axis of Nineveh] are coordinating with with the Federal Police forces in the western axis, in order to secure the area,” the officials added.

Security forces from the Iraqi army, al-Hashed al-Watani and Kurdish Peshmerga continue their progress in the liberation battles of Nineveh province from the ISIS control, backed by the Iraqi and international coalition air forces.