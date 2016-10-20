Iraqi forces liberate more areas in Mosul, besiege Mishraq Company

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Nineveh Member of Parliament Hossam al-Din Saffar announced on Thursday, that the joint security forces managed to liberate more areas in the province from the ISIS control.

Saffar said in a press statement, “Joint security forces from Peshmerga and Iraqi army managed to liberate the area of Bartella in Hamdaniyah district, and the area of Batanya northeast of Nineveh, from the ISIS control, and killed dozens of the ISIS terrorists.”

“ISIS booby-trapped many buildings in Hamdaniyah district,” Saffar added.

Meanwhile, Commander of the 5th brigade of Federal Police, Ali al-Lami, said, “Security forces also liberated Tlul al-Naser village and besieged Mishraq Sulphur State Company, south of Mosul.”

Joint security forces, backed by the Army Aviation and international coalition air force, continue liberating the rest of the city of Mosul from the ISIS control.