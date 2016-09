Iraqi forces liberate two villages in Al-Baghdadi Island

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – The security forces on Wednesday liberated two villages from ISIS control in of Al-Baghdadi Island, west of Anbar.

Anbar Operations Command said in a statement, “The security forces liberated Al-Taisah and Abu Warda villages in Baghdadi Island and raised the Iraqi”.

It may be mentioned here that the security forces and the tribal fighters on Tuesday launched a wide military operation for liberating Ramadi, Al-Baghdadi, Heet and Haditha from the ISIS control.