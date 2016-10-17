Iraqi Joint forces liberate 6 villages near Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Joint Operations Command announced on Monday liberating six villages, east of Mosul (405 km north of Baghdad), from the control of ISIS during the liberation operation of the city that began at dawn today.

The Joint Special Operations Command said in a statement, “The army’s 9th armored division was able, today, to liberate the villages of Ibrahim al-Khalil, al-Adla, Kan Harami, Abbas Rajab and Jadida in al-Kawir axis, east of Mosul.”

“Military troops are advancing towards the village of balawat. Military Engineering forces are currently working to dismantle and remove improvised explosive devices and remnants of the terrorist group from al-Gwir-Mosul Road,” the command added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister, Haider al-Abadi announced the start of the battle to liberate the city of Mosul from the control of ISIS terrorist organization, and emphasized that only Iraqi forces will participate in the battle.

The ISIS took over the city of Mosul in Nineveh province in the tenth of June 2014, before extending its terrorist activities to other areas in Iraq, and committing many violations, genocides and crimes against humanity.