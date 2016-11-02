ISIS advises its fighters to “fast” to offset food shortage

(IraqNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi media outlets reported on Wednesday, that the Islamic State leaderships are advising their militants to fast to cope with food shortage as the battle intensifies between the extremist group and security forces seeking to liberate the city of Mosul.

Al Sumaria News said, “ISIS commanders decided to diminish food allotments to their fighters to one meal a day,” adding that, “The move was taken after the militant group lost its biggest supply storage facility in Barttela in air strikes by international coalition and Iraqi army.”

“Attempting to raise their fighters’ morale in face of the shortage, ISIS commanders are reminding the fighters of a food embargo Jews imposed on Muslims during the earliest days of Islam under Prophet Muhammad,” Al Sumaria added. “Islamic State fighters are also pleading to local residents through mosques’ loudspeakers to donate food to them,” Al Sumaria revealed.

Iraqi security forces, al-Hashd al-shaabi militia, Kurdish Peshmerga, all assisted by US-led international forces, are proceeding to free the city of Mosul, entering a second week of fighting and claiming remarkable victories over the extremist group.

Victories over the Islamic State were remarkable enough that the group renounced reference to Mosul as its capital of caliphate.

