ISIS arrests 60 civilians in Mosul on first day of Eid al-Adha

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – A security source in Nineveh province informed that ISIS is imposing strict procedures in Mosul, and deploying its members near the mosques of the city to check the national identities of people after the prayer of Eid al-Adha.

Captain Amir Watheq said, “ISIS deployed dozens of al-Hisba members, also known as the ‘Islamic Police’, in the streets and entrances of Mosul and prevented the residents from visiting the graves of their relatives on the first day of Eid al-Adha.”

“ISIS militants have also been deployed in front of graveyards’ gates and forced the residents to return to their houses. They also arrested nearly 60 civilians who refused to follow the ISIS instructions,” Watheq added.