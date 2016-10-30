ISIS Assra army hides its troops while its leaders flee using civil vehicles

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi media outlets reported on Sunday, that the so-called ISIS Assra army started to hide its military troops to protect it from aerial bombings, while pointed out that a large number of Assra army’s leaders fled using civil vehicles.

Al Sumaria News stated, “ISIS terrorist gangs started to hide its vehicles inside houses and bury its troops in the center of city, in order to protect them from the air strikes by Army Aviation, international coalition and Iraqi air Force.”

“A large number of al-Assra army’s leaders fled using civil vehicles from the city of Mosul toward the Syrian city of Raqqa,” Al Sumaria added.

ISIS tried to use thousands of families as human shields, while prevented the families of liberated areas from communicating with Mosul residents.

