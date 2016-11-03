ISIS “Assrah Army” disappears from alleys of old Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi media outlets reported on Thursday, that the detachments of al-Assrah Army, a group of militants belonging the Islamic State, from the alleys of the old city of Mosul.

Al Sumaria News stated, “The detachments of al-Assrah army abruptly disappeared from the alleys of the old city of Mosul, after being deployed in the city a week ago.”

“There are some doubts that Assrah army fled toward the Syrian territories, in anticipation of the fall of Mosul in the grip of joint security forces,” Al Sumaria explained. “The ISIS militants and supporters were considering Assrah army as an invincible power and an evident on the presence of Baghdadi in Mosul,” Al Sumaria revealed.

Earlier this week, ISIS Assrah army hid its military troops to protect it from aerial bombings, while pointed out that a large number of Assrah army’s leaders fled using civil vehicles.

