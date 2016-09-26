ISIS attacks al-Zawiya area in Salah al-Din province

(IraqiNews.com) Salah al-Din – ISIS terrorist group attacked Monday al-Zawiya area in Salah al-Din province from four directions, security source told Al-Sumaria Television.

In a press interview with Al-Sumaria News, the source explained that ISIS militants early Monday waged attack in al-Zawiya area using medium and heavy weapons.

Security forces stationed in the area inflicted heavy losses on ISIS militants after they clashed with them.

Iraqi security forces and the popular crowd continue their operations to liberate the rest of the areas of Salah al-Din after liberating Sharqat and near villages and areas from the grip of ISIS.