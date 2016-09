(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – The Shia militia of al-Hashd al-Shaabi in Haditha announced that five members of the Federal Police were killed in an armed attack launched by ISIS west of Ramadi.

The Intelligence Director of al-Somoud brigade Nazim al-Jaghifi said, “This evening, ISIS attacked the headquarters of the Federal Police 3rd regiment west of Rutba district, killing five members of the Federal Police.”

“The victims include the regiment’s commander,” Jaghifi added.