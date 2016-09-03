ISIS attacks Khurmatu, six dead & seven injured

(IraqiNews.com) Salahaddin – A security source in Salahuddin province informed on Saturday that six civilians were killed and seven others injured in ISIS attack on a village to the east of the province.

Sharing details the source said, “On Saturday afternoon, a suicide bomber blew up a car at Shasaiwan village in Khurmatu, 90 km east of Tikrit. The explosion brought people out of their homes and then a terrorist opened fire on the people. Later, he blew himself up. Six civilians were killed and seven others wounded.”

“Security forces transported the bodies of the deceased to the forensic department and the injured were carried to the hospital,” further added the source seeking anonymity.

Shasaiwan village is located seven kilometers north of Khurmatu. Majority of the population is a mix of Kurds and Shia Turkmen.