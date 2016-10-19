ISIS attacks Peshmerga with booby-trapped vehicles and 250 militants in Sinjar

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Peshmerga Forces Command in the district of Sinjar announced on Wednesday repelling an attack launched by the ISIS, and pointed out that large numbers of the ISIS militants were killed.

Deputy Commander of Peshmerga forces in Sinjar, Brigadier-General Sama Mulla Mohammed Bawseli, said in a press statement, “This morning, Peshmerga forces repelled an attack launched by the ISIS using booby-trapped vehicles, in addition to 250 militants near Sinjar, west of Mosul.”

Bawseli added, “Peshmerga forces managed to destroy four car bombs belonging to ISIS, as well as killing several ISIS militants.”

“Four members of Peshmerga forces were injured while repelling the attack,” Bawseli continued.

Yesterday, Peshmerga forces stopped their operations in the eastern axis of the battle to liberate Mosul to strengthen and securing their positions.